Local Motion

Local Motion: A Regional Roundup for the Stars

By Cassie Knust,
Maeve Conran
Published July 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM MDT
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Courtesy of Greg Owens
/
Black Canyon of the Gunnison

On this Local Motion, Rocky Mountain Radio's Managing Editor, Maeve Conran looks to the skies. This regional roundup report looks at a recent AstroFest in southeast Utah, as well as discussions around trauma from school shootings, COVID and climate change.

This show features a report from the recent AstroFest in southeast Utah and a conversation with Dr. James Gordon around trauma from school shootings, COVID and climate change. Later, hear from DACA recipients as they read excerpts of their monologues from the Motus Theater troupe. The same DACA recipients speak about their ongoing uncertainty in the immigration system and current threats to DACA.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She's excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she's not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.
Maeve Conran
