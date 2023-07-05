Local Motion: A Regional Roundup for the Stars

On this Local Motion, Rocky Mountain Radio's Managing Editor, Maeve Conran looks to the skies. This regional roundup report looks at a recent AstroFest in southeast Utah, as well as discussions around trauma from school shootings, COVID and climate change.

This show features a report from the recent AstroFest in southeast Utah and a conversation with Dr. James Gordon around trauma from school shootings, COVID and climate change. Later, hear from DACA recipients as they read excerpts of their monologues from the Motus Theater troupe. The same DACA recipients speak about their ongoing uncertainty in the immigration system and current threats to DACA.