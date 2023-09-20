© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Delta County Jail Based Behavioral Health Services

By Lisa Young
Published September 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT
Joel Watts, owner/founder of Integrated Insight Community Care, and Jackie Felix, administrator of the Delta County Detention Center Jail Based Behavioral Health Services.
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Joel Watts, owner/founder of Integrated Insight Community Care, and Jackie Felix, administrator of the Delta County Detention Center Jail Based Behavioral Health Services.

On this edition of Local Motion, KVNF's Lisa Young interviews Jackie Felix, administrator of the Delta County Detention Center Jail Based Behavioral Health Services program and Joel Watts, owner/founder of Integrated Insight Community Care in Delta.

In May 2018 the Colorado General Assembly passed Senate Bill 18-250, which at that time allocated $5.1 million in additional funding to the Jail Based Behavioral Health Services or JBBS program to address gaps in services for mental health disorder screening, assessment, diagnosis and treatment.

JBBS has been operational since 2011 using funding from the Correctional Treatment Cash Fund. The jail based program aims to provide appropriate behavioral health services to inmates while supporting continuity of care within the community after release from incarceration.

To carry out the JBBS program, sheriff departments in Colorado partner with local community provider(s) who can demonstrate the ability to provide services within the jail, and provide or link individuals releasing from jail to free or low cost services in the community.

This approach is meant to shorter jail sentences and decreased recidivism through better identification and treatment of behavioral health needs.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
