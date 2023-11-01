Local Motion: Meet the 2023 school board candidates

In this Local Motion, we continue our coverage of the 2023 Coordinated Election taking place on November 7. We meet the 11 Montrose and Delta school board candidates…there are seven candidates in Montrose vying for four open seats, and four candidates in Delta running for three open seats.

We hear first from Dennis Anderson, publisher of the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent, on the paper’s coverage of this election.

We also hear from four school board candidates in our region. (At the time of this episode’s production, the remaining candidates were either not available for interviews or had not responded to KVNF’s request for an interview.)

The local papers have gotten to know each candidate through extensive profiles over the last month, and Dennis offers some insight into the names on next month’s ballot…

KVNF's Cassie Knust speaks with Dennis Anderson, the publisher of the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent, about the candidates.

There are 11 combined candidates running in both Delta and Montrose—four in Delta and seven in Montrose.

Running in Delta, we have incumbent Dan Burke and Hardy Hutto of Cedaredge running for the District 4 seat, incumbent Beth Suppes running unopposed for the District 3 seat and Tony Bohling, also unopposed, for District 2.

In Montrose, incumbent Erik Westesen and Neisha Balleck vie for District A, the only two-year term. The remaining are four-year terms. Ted Valerio runs unopposed for District B. Tom West runs for re-election against Charli Oswald in District D. Jody Hovde and Dawn Schieldt vie for District F.

In this segment, we’ll meet Beth Suppes from Delta, Montrose candidates Tom West and Erik Westesen, and newcomer Jody Hovde of Montrose.

(KVNF recently reported on how Ready Colorado, a political non-profit with a history of backing conservative school board candidates throughout the state, has provided campaign support to four Montrose school board candidates. In an update to that news report, KVNF has learned that Ready Colorado spent over $18,000 toward campaign mailers supporting Balleck, Charli Oswald, Dawn Shieldt and Ted Valerio.

Ready Colorado has a history of supporting candidates who stand in favor of school choice in terms of funding.)

For more information on your local elections, visit your county clerk and recorder website.