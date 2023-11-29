© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup

By Cassie Knust,
Maeve Conran
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST

On this Local Motion, we join Maeve Conran, the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition’s managing editor, for our regional news roundup.

We’ll hear about the prominence of the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado politics in the 1920s. Alan Prendergast explores this history and tells the tale of the DA who brought them down in his new book. Maeve features a collaboration between a Colorado printmaker and a Texas musician on the children's book “Who Built the Moon?”

Finally, we’ll hear some spoken word poetry from a world poetry slam champion, poet laureate of Dallas, Texas.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
Maeve Conran
