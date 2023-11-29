Local Motion: Regional Roundup

On this Local Motion, we join Maeve Conran, the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition’s managing editor, for our regional news roundup.

We’ll hear about the prominence of the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado politics in the 1920s. Alan Prendergast explores this history and tells the tale of the DA who brought them down in his new book. Maeve features a collaboration between a Colorado printmaker and a Texas musician on the children's book “Who Built the Moon?”

Finally, we’ll hear some spoken word poetry from a world poetry slam champion, poet laureate of Dallas, Texas.