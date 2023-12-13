Local Motion: Delta Health Foundation

Our guest on this week’s edition of Local Motion is Darnell Place-Wise, Executive Director for Delta Health Foundation.

Delta Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to supporting Delta Health’s hospital staff and patients. Since its beginning in 2001 the foundation has awarded more than 300 scholarships to students, nurses, doctors, EMTs, medical coders and many more. These scholarships along with equipment and project funding, help Delta Health provide the highest quality of care for years to come.

Contributions to Delta Health Foundation are tax-deductible and may be eligible for an Enterprise Zone Colorado state tax credit.