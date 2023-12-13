© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
Local Motion

Local Motion: Delta Health Foundation

By Lisa Young
Published December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST
Darnell Place-Wise, Delta Health Foundation Executive Director
1 of 2  — DSC_7840.jpg
Darnell Place-Wise, Delta Health Foundation Executive Director
DPW / KVNF
Delta Health Foundation 2023 Gala
2 of 2  — IMG-1293.JPG
Delta Health Foundation 2023 Gala
DPW / KVNF

Our guest on this week’s edition of Local Motion is Darnell Place-Wise, Executive Director for Delta Health Foundation.

Delta Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to supporting Delta Health’s hospital staff and patients. Since its beginning in 2001 the foundation has awarded more than 300 scholarships to students, nurses, doctors, EMTs, medical coders and many more. These scholarships along with equipment and project funding, help Delta Health provide the highest quality of care for years to come.

Contributions to Delta Health Foundation are tax-deductible and may be eligible for an Enterprise Zone Colorado state tax credit.

Local Motion
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young