Local Motion: Regional Roundup with Maeve Conran

On this Local Motion, we join Maeve Conran, the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition’s managing editor, for our regional news roundup. We hear today from KVNF’s Taya Jae and her recent conversation with author and naturalist Craig Childs about Chaos Theory, the theme of his latest Dark Night event. We also hear an audio postcard on an American flag that's been flying above Palisade for a century, thanks to a group of volunteers. A Navajo musician is channeling John Cage and his Navajo ancestors to honor those lost in the Long Walk. Finally, we learn about a world record-setting skiing-in-jeans event in Wyoming.