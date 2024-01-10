© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup with Maeve Conran

By Cassie Knust,
Maeve Conran
Published January 10, 2024 at 6:01 PM MST

On this Local Motion, we join Maeve Conran, the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition’s managing editor, for our regional news roundup. We hear today from KVNF’s Taya Jae and her recent conversation with author and naturalist Craig Childs about Chaos Theory, the theme of his latest Dark Night event. We also hear an audio postcard on an American flag that's been flying above Palisade for a century, thanks to a group of volunteers. A Navajo musician is channeling John Cage and his Navajo ancestors to honor those lost in the Long Walk. Finally, we learn about a world record-setting skiing-in-jeans event in Wyoming.

Local Motion
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust
Maeve Conran
See stories by Maeve Conran