Today we hear from Cheryl Cwelich water resource specialist with the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District. Cheryl talks about the importance of the district and a the vital usage of Zeedyk structures to restore wetlands.

We also hear an audio clip from Bill Zeedyk on the structures from a Quivira Coalition video and we hear how local rancher Robbie LeValley who is using the structures on her family's ranch near Hotchkiss, Colorado