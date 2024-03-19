Local Motion: The rise of violence in rural healthcare settings

On this edition of Local Motion, KVNF's Lisa Young explores the rise of violence in the rural healthcare setting with special guests Jacque Davis, Delta Health Marketing and Communication Director and Melissa Palmer, Executive Director of Nursing.

Delta Health and its clinics are taking a "zero tolerance" approach to violence in the healthcare setting by working on safety measures including the #CultureofCare campaign based on the principle that “every patient deserves compassion and every health-care worker deserves respect.”