Local Motion: The rise of violence in rural healthcare settings

By Lisa Young
Published March 19, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
Delta Health was awarded Colorado's Rural Provider Access and Affordability Stimulus Grant worth $650,000.
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Delta Health was awarded Colorado's Rural Provider Access and Affordability Stimulus Grant worth $650,000.

On this edition of Local Motion, KVNF's Lisa Young explores the rise of violence in the rural healthcare setting with special guests Jacque Davis, Delta Health Marketing and Communication Director and Melissa Palmer, Executive Director of Nursing.

Delta Health and its clinics are taking a "zero tolerance" approach to violence in the healthcare setting by working on safety measures including the #CultureofCare campaign based on the principle that “every patient deserves compassion and every health-care worker deserves respect.”

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
