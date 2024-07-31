© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion: Julia Butterfly Hill reflects on her 2 year long tree-sit and the future of our planet

By Taya Jae
Published July 31, 2024 at 1:07 PM MDT
Taya Jae

In December of 1997, Julia Hill climbed a thousand-year-old sequoia tree with the intent of doing a 2 week tree-sit in an effort to protect Northern California's anicents forests from logging. Two years later, Julia “Butterfly” Hill finally came down. Her story inspired not only the world but writers, poets, musicians and documentarians. One filmmaker who was inspired by Julias story was Lou Angelo.

On Friday August 2nd The Paradise Theater in Paonia will screen Lou’s film, Adventures in Tree Sitting. This event is a fundraiser for the Western Slope Conservation Center. The film will be followed by a Q&A with Lou Angelo and Paonia resident Jed Justeson, the film's sound designer. More information can be found here.

For these storytellers, Julia’s story is as relevant now and it was when they first set out to tell it 25 years ago.

Today on Local Motion Taya Jae and guest host Jed Justeson, sit down with Julia Butterfly Hill. We hope that you enjoy.

