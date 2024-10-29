© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion: Press Forward Grant awards

By Lisa Young
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
On today’s program we’ll hear from three media outlets in our region that were recently awarded a Press Forward Grant. The grant in the amount of $100,000 is aimed at helping local news outlets close the news ‘gap’ in their area.

First up we hear from Regan Tuttle, editor and owner of the San Miguel Basin Forum located in Nucla. Tuttle, previous owner and editor of the Norwood Post, purchased the San Miguel Basin Forum in January of 2022.

Next up we hear from Todd Chamberlin, executive director of the Sopris Sun, a community supported non-profit newspaper in Carbondale. KVNF’s Station Manager Ashley Krest talks about what the grant means for the station and community.

