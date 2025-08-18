© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion: Regional Round-up with Maeve Conran (Ep 116)

By Brody Wilson
Published August 18, 2025 at 11:15 PM MDT
KHOL

Local Motion featuring a Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran.

This week’s Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio includes a look at efforts to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the massacre of Chinese workers in Rock Springs, Wyoming. We head to a rural Colorado gymkhana, where riders of all ages show off their skills. We listen in on an audio postcard capturing the birdsong of a Ponderosa pine woodland near Boulder, and we visit a bustling farmers market in Paonia, Colorado. We round out the show hearing from the author of Food Fight: Misguided Policies, Supply Challenges, and the Impending Struggle to Feed a Hungry World about the challenges ahead for feeding the planet.

  • A feature on efforts to commemorate the massacre of Chinese workers in Rock Springs, Wyoming, that took place 140 years ago. (KHOL )
  • A feature about a gymkhana in rural Colorado. (KLZR)
  • An audiopostcard of some birdsong in a Ponderosa pine woodland near Boulder. (KGNU)
  • A feature about a farmers market in Paonia, Colorado. (KVNF)
  • A two way with the author of Food Fight: Misguided Policies, Supply Challenges, and the Impending Struggle to Feed a Hungry World. (KDNK)
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
