Local Motion: Regional Round-up with Maeve Conran (Ep 116)

This week’s Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio includes a look at efforts to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the massacre of Chinese workers in Rock Springs, Wyoming. We head to a rural Colorado gymkhana, where riders of all ages show off their skills. We listen in on an audio postcard capturing the birdsong of a Ponderosa pine woodland near Boulder, and we visit a bustling farmers market in Paonia, Colorado. We round out the show hearing from the author of Food Fight: Misguided Policies, Supply Challenges, and the Impending Struggle to Feed a Hungry World about the challenges ahead for feeding the planet.



A feature on efforts to commemorate the massacre of Chinese workers in Rock Springs, Wyoming, that took place 140 years ago. (KHOL )

A feature about a gymkhana in rural Colorado. (KLZR)

An audiopostcard of some birdsong in a Ponderosa pine woodland near Boulder. (KGNU)

A feature about a farmers market in Paonia, Colorado. (KVNF)

A two way with the author of Food Fight: Misguided Policies, Supply Challenges, and the Impending Struggle to Feed a Hungry World. (KDNK)