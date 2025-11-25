© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup November 25th

By Brody Wilson
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:25 PM MST
Ana Harris looks into a cupboard in the Ronald McDonald House communal kitchen on Nov. 6, 2025. During the government shutdown, her son, Erik, was diagnosed with leukemia. Harris brought him to Denver for treatment, where she scrambled to find enough food for herself and her two boys while SNAP payments were suspended.
Sarah Tory/Aspen Public Radio
This week's Regional Roundup takes a look at how one Colorado family struggled with the loss of SNAP benefits during the recent government shutdown, the impact of immigrant detention on a Wyoming family, a Utah rancher shares her experiences of six decades of running cattle in her new memoir, and how the loss of federal funding is impacting public and community radio stations across the country.

  • A feature on how the loss of SNAP benefits impacted one Colorado family. (Aspen Public Radio)
  • A feature on the impact of immigrant detention on a Wyoming family. (KHOL)
  • A two way with Utah rancher Heidi Redd on her new memoir A Cowgirl’s Conservation Journey: Stories from the Dugout Ranch. (KSUT)
  • A two way with Rima Dael of NFCB on how public and community radio stations are faring with the loss of federal funds. (RMCR)
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
