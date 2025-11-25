Local Motion: Regional Roundup November 25th
This week's Regional Roundup takes a look at how one Colorado family struggled with the loss of SNAP benefits during the recent government shutdown, the impact of immigrant detention on a Wyoming family, a Utah rancher shares her experiences of six decades of running cattle in her new memoir, and how the loss of federal funding is impacting public and community radio stations across the country.
- A feature on how the loss of SNAP benefits impacted one Colorado family. (Aspen Public Radio)
- A feature on the impact of immigrant detention on a Wyoming family. (KHOL)
- A two way with Utah rancher Heidi Redd on her new memoir A Cowgirl’s Conservation Journey: Stories from the Dugout Ranch. (KSUT)
- A two way with Rima Dael of NFCB on how public and community radio stations are faring with the loss of federal funds. (RMCR)