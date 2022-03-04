© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Rain & Shine

Rain and Shine: Pollution—An Element Out of Place

Published March 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM MST
Pollution occurs when an element or chemical is moved out of its normal cycle. Thinking about pollution in this way can give us more resources to create products and processes that align with Nature's cycles and prevent pollution from the start!

Calla Rose Ostrander
Calla Rose was born in Tucson AZ and grew up in the Rocky Mountain West. She attended Shining Mountain Waldorf school in Boulder Colorado K-12 and graduated with a degree in International Political Economy on a classical cello scholarship, from the University of Puget Sound. After spending some time in California she is happily back in Colorado and living in Paonia.
