Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music Special: Bob Boilen

Published March 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM MST
listen-to-bob-4487c83d7dc91a38c802158b55475c88a2dd3d8c-s1100-c50.jpg
In this exclusive interview Taya Jae sits down with Tiny Desk Creator Bob Boilen to discuss how Tiny Desk has evolved over the last two years, what the highlights of Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts have been and what he's hoping to hear in this years round of contest submissions. We hope you enjoy this full length interview.

The deadline for this years Tiny Desk Contest is March 14, 2022. For guidelines and information on how to submit your original song to this years contest visit https://tinydeskcontest.npr.org/2022/browse-2022/

Talkin' Music New MusicNPR MusicTiny Desk ConcertMusic debut
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
