Talkin' Music Special: Bob Boilen

In this exclusive interview Taya Jae sits down with Tiny Desk Creator Bob Boilen to discuss how Tiny Desk has evolved over the last two years, what the highlights of Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts have been and what he's hoping to hear in this years round of contest submissions. We hope you enjoy this full length interview.

The deadline for this years Tiny Desk Contest is March 14, 2022. For guidelines and information on how to submit your original song to this years contest visit https://tinydeskcontest.npr.org/2022/browse-2022/