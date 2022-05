This weeks Talkin' Music features Kris Lager of the Kris Lager Band. Tune in to hear Kris talk about his recent solo album, Blues Lover, how he views music as a tool to express himself and connect with his audiences and how looks for the silver lining in order to stay positive.

The Kris Lager Band will be kicking off the Mountain Air Music Series in Ouray Colorado on June 2nd at 7:30 PM. For more information visit https://ouraymusicseries.com/