KVNF and Magic Circle Players present Miracle on 34th street, a radio play.

The show was directed by Michelle Terry and stars John Adragna, Kelly Green, Mary McCracken, Cole Reiff, Rog Cogman, Eliana Masters, Rachael Paradis, Virginia Spaven, Max Terry, Deanna Waldhart and Damien Waldhart.

This production was performed live at the Magic Circle Players Theater in Montrose and recorded by Taya Jae.

From all of us at KVNF, Happy Holidays!