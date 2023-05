Taya Jae is joined by Director Kenny Easton and Actors Rachel Blankmeyer and Shannon Rediger to talk about their upcoming performance of The Sound of Music.

The Sound of Music opens Friday May 12th and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays thru June 3rd. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets and Information can be found here.