Talkin' Music: Shayla Paradeis

Taya Jae is joined by writer, poet, singer and storyteller Shayla Paradeis on this weeks Talkin' Music. Shayla shares the healing power of nature, her love of thru-hikes and her unique approach to connecting in a technologically saturated world.

Shayla will perform at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts on Saturday July 29th and at the Hearth in Paonia on Monday July 31st at 6 pm. Join her for a heartfelt evening of nature-inspired poems, stories, and songs. To find about more abut Shayla and her work you can visit her website.