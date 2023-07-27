© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: Shayla Paradeis

By Taya Jae
Published July 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT
Adam Smith
Shayla Paradeis in the Bamboo Room at KVNF

Taya Jae is joined by writer, poet, singer and storyteller Shayla Paradeis on this weeks Talkin' Music. Shayla shares the healing power of nature, her love of thru-hikes and her unique approach to connecting in a technologically saturated world.

Shayla will perform at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts on Saturday July 29th and at the Hearth in Paonia on Monday July 31st at 6 pm. Join her for a heartfelt evening of nature-inspired poems, stories, and songs. To find about more abut Shayla and her work you can visit her website.

Talkin' Music
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae