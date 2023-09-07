Talkin' Music: Larry & Joe

Larry and Joe play a mix of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music, they've dubbed "Venezualachia", aiming to create a personal and unique sound which blends their distinct backgrounds. This unique musical duo join Taya Jae live in the KVNF studio, to talk about re-inventing bluegrass and the power of music to transcend barriers, heal and, hopefully, leave their audience with a profound sense of joy and connection.

To find out more about Larry & Joe you can visit their website, or follow them on Social Media.