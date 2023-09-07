© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: Larry & Joe

By Taya Jae
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT

Larry and Joe play a mix of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music, they've dubbed "Venezualachia", aiming to create a personal and unique sound which blends their distinct backgrounds. This unique musical duo join Taya Jae live in the KVNF studio, to talk about re-inventing bluegrass and the power of music to transcend barriers, heal and, hopefully, leave their audience with a profound sense of joy and connection.

To find out more about Larry & Joe you can visit their website, or follow them on Social Media.

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
