Zan, Christie, Greg, Todd and Pat of Mixed Bag Jazz join Taya Jae in the studio. They talk about nostalgia, how to take a tune like Material Girl and jazzify it and and the joys of music.

Mixed Bag Jazz, with special guest Jim Disner, will perform Saturday December 23rd at Lucky Shot in Cedaredge. Show begins at 6 pm.

To find out more about Mixed Bag Jazz or to book them for an event, you can visit their website.