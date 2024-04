Colorado singer-songwriter Patrick Dethlefs will perform at Bluecorn Café in Montrose on Friday April 26th at 7:30 pm.

Tickets and information can be found here.

Songs featured:

"Rise & Fall", Rise & Fall, 2012

"Another Colorado Song", Rise & Fall, 2012

"Forget to Let You In", Some Songs Aren't That Long, 2023

"Daydream", Daydream, 2023