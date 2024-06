Taya Jae is joined in the studio by the Fort Collins based pop-punk group RLY ORY (pronounced early-oree) , sisters Ophelia and Mona along with their dad Aaron. They talk Green Day, being a family band and writing original songs.

RLY ORY's first ever singles will be release on June 28th and July 5th.

Songs Featured in this episode :

Cover of "Blitzkrieg Bop" by Ramones, Performed live at Paonia Town Park

"Play" by RLY ORY

"Standing in Your Own Way" by RLY ORY