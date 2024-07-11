© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: SNACKTIME to play Delicious Orchards Friday July 12th

By Taya Jae
Published July 11, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
Members of the band Snacktime, a very busy Philly brass band who are playing Xponential Festival in Camden on Saturday, shown here at Punch Media in Philadelphia, Monday, September 13, 2022.
Jessica Griffin/Jessica Griffin / Staff Photogra
/
The Philadelphia Inquirer
Members of the band Snacktime, a very busy Philly brass band who are playing Xponential Festival in Camden on Saturday, shown here at Punch Media in Philadelphia, Monday, September 13, 2022.

Sam Gellerstein, Sousaphone player for the Philadelphia based band SNACKTIME joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music.

SNACKTIME will perform at Delicious Orchards on Friday July 12th beginning at 7:30 pm. More information can be found here.

Talkin' Music
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae