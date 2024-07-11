Talkin' Music: SNACKTIME to play Delicious Orchards Friday July 12th By Taya Jae Published July 11, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT Listen • 30:26 Jessica Griffin/Jessica Griffin / Staff Photogra / The Philadelphia InquirerMembers of the band Snacktime, a very busy Philly brass band who are playing Xponential Festival in Camden on Saturday, shown here at Punch Media in Philadelphia, Monday, September 13, 2022. Sam Gellerstein, Sousaphone player for the Philadelphia based band SNACKTIME joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music.SNACKTIME will perform at Delicious Orchards on Friday July 12th beginning at 7:30 pm. More information can be found here.