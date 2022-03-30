The Pen and The Sword: Gavin's new weekly show debuts during pledge drive
Published March 30, 2022 at 11:51 AM MDT
Every Friday night at 6, KVNF highlights writers. This week Aspen Daily News editor-in-chief Megan Tackett talks with Gavin Dahl about her piece on local Ukrainians, Dave Marston of Writers on the Range shares his latest column A Tale of Two Western Counties, Art Goodtimes shares his poem Avalanche, and comedian Brent Gill chats with Gavin ahead of his gig in Montrose at Healthy Rhythm Gallery.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.