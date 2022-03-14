Next in our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat in Congress, Gavin Dahl speaks to Republican Marina Zimmerman. She has denounced threats of violence toward Democrats by right wing extremists and called out her fellow Republicans for downplaying the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. Plus, Americans looking to support Ukrainians since the Russian invasion there have found a novel way to do that. Kate Redmond learns more from a Paonia woman.

