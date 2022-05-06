The Pen and The Sword: Grizzly Bears, Kokanee Salmon & The Snake Patch
This week's show features two commentaries from Writers on the Range, Gavin Dahl's conversation with reporter Stephanie Malatrich on what 3 million fish fry tell us about Colorado’s drought, and Lisa Young's interview with Colorado author Jeff Rice on his novel The Snake Patch.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
This week author Paul Andersen talks about his new book “The Town That Said Hell, No!” Crested Butte Fights a Mine to Save its Soul. Plus, a commentary on affordable housing from Writers on the Range and a spring poem from Kate Redmond to mark the end of National Poetry Month.