The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Grizzly Bears, Kokanee Salmon & The Snake Patch

Published May 6, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT
399 and her four grizzly cubs
Dennis Stogsdill/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Mother grizzly 399 and her four cubs

This week's show features two commentaries from Writers on the Range, Gavin Dahl's conversation with reporter Stephanie Malatrich on what 3 million fish fry tell us about Colorado’s drought, and Lisa Young's interview with Colorado author Jeff Rice on his novel The Snake Patch.

Tags

The Pen and The Sword Colorado SunStephanie MaltarichWriters on the RangeJeff RiceAsta BowenLisa YoungMolly Absolon
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
