This week, listen in on a conversation between news director Gavin Dahl and Delta County Independent staff writer Lisa Young from KVNF's Happy News Hour…
Delta Health facing critical financial lossesColorado making more rental assistance payments as eviction moratorium endsNordic Council & Forest Service…
This week on Local Motion, news director Gavin Dahl speaks with reporters Dennis Webb of the Grand Junction Sentinel and Lisa Young of the Delta County…
Gov. Polis signs $34B state budgetHotchkiss Marshals department in hot water, reports DCIArbol Farm Market kicks off 2021 season 5-8pm tonight at Paonia…
On this week's Local Motion, Gavin Dahl hosts a reporter roundtable with two of the area's most prolific journalists, Katharhynn Heidelberg from Montrose…
KVNF’s Kori Stanton speaks to The Learning Council's Executive Director Alicia Michaelson and Delta County School District superintendent Caryn Gibson…
Grant-funded Uncompahgre River improvement project starts next weekPolice dog Oxx died this week after 9 years serving in law enforcementJoe Lewandowski…
Delta County Planning Commission certifies draft land use code, removes Right to Farm expansion2020 U.S. Census counting has officially endedVoters…
2021 individual health insurance premiums in Colorado will decrease an average of 1.4% while group rates will increase an average of 3.8%Attorney General…