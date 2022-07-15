The Pen and The Sword: Author Laura Paskus 'At the Precipice'
Published July 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM MDT
Gavin Dahl speaks with author and environmental journalist Laura Paskus about her book At the Precipice: New Mexico’s Changing Climate. Plus, Writers on the Range publisher David Marston shares his suggestions for a new code of the West.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He worked for KVNF from July 2020 to July 2022. He won awards and recognition for his KVNF reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.