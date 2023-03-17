The Pen and The Sword: Suzi Q Smith talks poetry, the evolution of language and the rapid gentrification of her hometown of Denver

Denver based award-winning artist, organizer, and educator Suzi Q Smith joins Taya Jae on The Pen and The Sword. Suzi Q is the author of the poetry collections Poems for the End of the World, A Gospel of Bones, and Thirteen Descansos. Suzi is also a singer-songwriter, playwright, and multi-disciplinary creative. She is Affiliate Faculty with Regis University’s Mile High MFA, Lighthouse Writers Workshop, and DU’s Prison Arts Initiative, and she serves as a community representative on the Denver County Cultural Council for SCFD.