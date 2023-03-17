© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Suzi Q Smith talks poetry, the evolution of language and the rapid gentrification of her hometown of Denver

By Taya Jae
Published March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT
suzi-smith-480x480.jpg

Denver based award-winning artist, organizer, and educator Suzi Q Smith joins Taya Jae on The Pen and The Sword. Suzi Q is the author of the poetry collections Poems for the End of the World, A Gospel of Bones, and Thirteen Descansos. Suzi is also a singer-songwriter, playwright, and multi-disciplinary creative. She is Affiliate Faculty with Regis University’s Mile High MFA, Lighthouse Writers Workshop, and DU’s Prison Arts Initiative, and she serves as a community representative on the Denver County Cultural Council for SCFD.

Tags
The Pen and The Sword Suzi Q SmithPoetryWomen in the ArtsColorado Writers
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
