The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Sarah Cypher discusses symbolism, the role of queer stories and defining truth in her debut Novel, The Skin and Its Girl

By Taya Jae
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT
Sarah Cypher’s “The Skin and Its Girl”
Book cover courtesy of Random House; author photo by Jen Joseph Photography/Book cover courtesy of Random House; author photo by Jen Joseph Photography
Sarah Cypher is the author of the debut novel “The Skin and Its Girl.”

The Skin and Its Girl, Sarah Cypher's debut novel is narrated by Betty Rummani, a character on the edge of a precipice. Betty is taking into account not only her own living history but that of her family’s lineage and, within that inspecting the role of story, examining what is truth and what is lies and weighing the age old question of pursuing love and desire in the face of family responsibility.

Sarah Cypher joins Taya Jae to talk about birthing this novel, 15 years in the making, into the world and the way her experience as a queer Arab-American has shaped her art.

Tags
The Pen and The Sword Sarah CypherThe Skin and Its GirlNew FictionQueer LiteratureArab-American Heritage Month
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
