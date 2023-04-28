The Pen and The Sword: Sarah Cypher discusses symbolism, the role of queer stories and defining truth in her debut Novel, The Skin and Its Girl

The Skin and Its Girl, Sarah Cypher's debut novel is narrated by Betty Rummani, a character on the edge of a precipice. Betty is taking into account not only her own living history but that of her family’s lineage and, within that inspecting the role of story, examining what is truth and what is lies and weighing the age old question of pursuing love and desire in the face of family responsibility.

Sarah Cypher joins Taya Jae to talk about birthing this novel, 15 years in the making, into the world and the way her experience as a queer Arab-American has shaped her art.

