The Pen and The Sword: Joanna Carpenter advises having the audacity to trust your instincts and believe in your creative potential

In recognition of Asian-American Heritage month, Joanna Carpenter joins Taya Jae in conversation. Tune in as they discuss finding balance from moment to moment, Joanna's activism, which lead to the creation of 86 the Barrier, and how the circuitous route is sometimes the most rewarding.

In honor of Asian American Heritage Month the Paradise Theater of Paonia will be showing Minari, a film that follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream.

This film screening is donation based. More information can be found here.