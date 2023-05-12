The Pen and The Sword: Author John Burg discusses his essay Lost, Trapped, Rescued and a profile of the West Elk Search and Rescue with Sara Johnstone.

© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
The Pen and The Sword

By Ashley Krest
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT
This episode of The Pen and The Sword features John Burg sharing an essay he wrote about an experience he had back in September of 2021, getting lost in Utah’s Zion National Park. He reads from the essay and speaks to the trauma of this event as well as the lessons learned. We follow this story with an interview with Sara Johnstone, a Volunteer with the West Elk Search and Rescue, an all-volunteer group covering a wide territory here in Western Colorado.

The Pen and The Sword
Ashley Krest
Ashley Krest was named the new general manager of KVNF in January of 2020 and started the position in February. Ashley has worked at KVNF for the past 4 years as the Business and Events Manager; through this position, she has increased ties with the business and nonprofit communities and strengthened connections with our supporters. Before joining the staff, she was an active volunteer at KVNF for two decades, serving as a DJ, member of the program committee and show host.
