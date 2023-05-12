The Pen and The Sword: Author John Burg discusses his essay Lost, Trapped, Rescued and a profile of the West Elk Search and Rescue with Sara Johnstone.

This episode of The Pen and The Sword features John Burg sharing an essay he wrote about an experience he had back in September of 2021, getting lost in Utah’s Zion National Park. He reads from the essay and speaks to the trauma of this event as well as the lessons learned. We follow this story with an interview with Sara Johnstone, a Volunteer with the West Elk Search and Rescue, an all-volunteer group covering a wide territory here in Western Colorado.