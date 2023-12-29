The Pen and The Sword: Taya Jae's Best of 2023

Taya Jae got the chance to since down with NPR's Arts Desk Reporter Andrew Limbong, to discuss NPR's Books We Love. This conversation inspired Taya to think about all the intelligent books she read, and thought provoking conversations she had with authors, throughout the year. Today on the Pen and The Sword, we bring you a conversation with Andrew Limbong followed by the highlights from this years author interviews including:

Shelley Read, reading from her debut novel, Go As a River. You can listen to Shelley's full interview here.

Ben Goldfarb on his new book, Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of our Planet. You can here Ben's full interview here.

Betsy Gaines Quammen talking about True West: Myth and Mending on the Far Side of America. Listen to the full conversation here.

Jamie LaRue, former Library director, discusses his new book, On Censorship: A Public Librarian Examines Cancel Culture in the US. Full length interviewhere.

Melissa Sevigny on her book, Brave the Wild River. Listen to her full interview here.