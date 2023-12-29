© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Taya Jae's Best of 2023

By Taya Jae
Published December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST
Andrew Limbong
1 of 6  — img_6372
Andrew Limbong
Alexandria Lee/NPR
Shelley Read
2 of 6  — Aug+2022+headshot.jpg
Shelley Read
Ben Goldfarb
3 of 6  — BenGoldfarb.png
Ben Goldfarb
Betsy Gaines Quammen
4 of 6  — Betsy.jpg
Betsy Gaines Quammen
Ronan Donovan
Jamie LaRue
5 of 6  — larue_01_4x6_color.jpg
Jamie LaRue
Melissa Sevigny
6 of 6  — MelissaSevigny.jpg
Melissa Sevigny
ALEXIS KNAPP

Taya Jae got the chance to since down with NPR's Arts Desk Reporter Andrew Limbong, to discuss NPR's Books We Love. This conversation inspired Taya to think about all the intelligent books she read, and thought provoking conversations she had with authors, throughout the year. Today on the Pen and The Sword, we bring you a conversation with Andrew Limbong followed by the highlights from this years author interviews including:

Shelley Read, reading from her debut novel, Go As a River. You can listen to Shelley's full interview here.

Ben Goldfarb on his new book, Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of our Planet. You can here Ben's full interview here.

Betsy Gaines Quammen talking about True West: Myth and Mending on the Far Side of America. Listen to the full conversation here.

Jamie LaRue, former Library director, discusses his new book, On Censorship: A Public Librarian Examines Cancel Culture in the US. Full length interviewhere.

Melissa Sevigny on her book, Brave the Wild River. Listen to her full interview here.

The Pen and The Sword
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae