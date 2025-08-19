© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Writers on the Range

Opinion - Beer and clothing in second-place Aspen

Published August 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT
In December, residents of Teton County, Wyoming, learned they were the wealthiest people in the country, making an average of $471,751 a year. That news instantly intrigued four, longtime, "dirt bag" residents of Jackson Hole. What would it be like, they wondered, if they lived and worked in the nation's second wealthiest place—Aspen, Colorado? A visit to Aspen by road bike led them to reach at least one conclusion: Second-hand clothing stores are a must when you live cheek by jowl with the rich.

