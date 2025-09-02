Opinion - The wolf-killing case that could change Wyoming

The Wyoming man who deliberately ran down a wolf with his snowmobile in 2024 didn’t suffer much afterward unless you count a $250 fine for “possessing a live animal.” But as the story and graphic photos of the wolf’s suffering was retold, public reaction could be summed up as “horrified,” writes Wendy Keefover.

But nothing changed in the state until last week, when a grand jury indicted Cody Roberts for animal cruelty, a felony. Now, writes Keefover, Wyoming has a chance to change its relationship with wildlife.