-
A limited number of big game licenses went on sale from CPWNorth Fork EMS awarded grant for a new ambulanceCamp in Pitkin County for homeless people…
-
In the far-flung communities of the Western Slope, ambulance and emergency medical services are a vital lifeline for residents. In this edition of Local…
-
People in big, sparsely populated states like Montana rely on air ambulances to get to medical specialists they need. But the lifesaving flights can be hugely expensive and not covered by insurance.
-
There's nothing like an ambulance when you really need one, but they're expensive, and a lot of people who call an ambulance would actually be better served with a different, cheaper kind of care.