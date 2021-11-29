© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Americana

  • johstatz.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: John Statz
    John Statz is a Denver based singer-songwriter who moves between folk and Americana. John caught up with KVNF's Kori Stanton and shared several songs off…
  • magic_beans_slice_of_life_2021_photo_credit_tara_gracer_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Magic Beans
    Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
  • andysydow.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Andy Sydow
    Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow talks with KVNF from his home studio in Denver. Sydow's EP "Time. Love. Everywhere." drops on April…
  • hard-pressed-promo_peek_thru_juniper.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Hard Pressed
    Paonia musicians, Andrea Lecos and Cory Obert of the Americana-folkgrass band Hard Pressed call into KVNF and chat with Kori Stanton about their upcoming…
  • a2544289939_16.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Gabrielle Louise
    Americana, singer songwriter, Gabrielle Louise speaks with 'Talkin Music' host, Kori Stanton via phone about her new album "The Unending Alteration Of The…
  • roughandtumble4Z9A4377.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Rough and Tumble
    Americana folk duo, The Rough and Tumble talk with KVNF before their show at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery in Montrose, CO. KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with…
  • standsway_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Stand and Sway
    Stand and Sway is an americana and roots duo made up of musicians, Ara Lee and Beth Wood. The duo stopped by KVNF to chat with Kori Stanton about their…
  • lukepowers.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Luke Powers
    Luke Powers is a americana, singer, songwriter and guitar player who is originally from Louisville, Kentucky. Luke has recently relocated to Paonia, CO…