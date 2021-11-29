-
John Statz is a Denver based singer-songwriter who moves between folk and Americana. John caught up with KVNF's Kori Stanton and shared several songs off…
-
Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
-
Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow talks with KVNF from his home studio in Denver. Sydow's EP "Time. Love. Everywhere." drops on April…
-
Paonia musicians, Andrea Lecos and Cory Obert of the Americana-folkgrass band Hard Pressed call into KVNF and chat with Kori Stanton about their upcoming…
-
Americana, singer songwriter, Gabrielle Louise speaks with 'Talkin Music' host, Kori Stanton via phone about her new album "The Unending Alteration Of The…
-
Americana folk duo, The Rough and Tumble talk with KVNF before their show at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery in Montrose, CO. KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with…
-
Stand and Sway is an americana and roots duo made up of musicians, Ara Lee and Beth Wood. The duo stopped by KVNF to chat with Kori Stanton about their…
-
Luke Powers is a americana, singer, songwriter and guitar player who is originally from Louisville, Kentucky. Luke has recently relocated to Paonia, CO…