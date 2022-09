Colorado based singer-songwriter Megan Burtt joins Taya Jae on this weeks Talkin' Music. Tune in to hear Megan's highlights from this years Rocky Mountain Folks Fest, talk about her upcoming album and share some pearls of wisdom she's garnered along the way.

Megan Burtt will be playing the Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery in Montrose on Friday September 16th at 7:30 pm.