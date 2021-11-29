-
Antibiotic use is falling out of fashion in the poultry industry. Tyson Foods, the biggest poultry producer in the U.S., says it will stop feeding its birds human-use antibiotics in two years.
Random tests of milk reveal that a few farmers are treating dairy cows with antibiotics that aren't supposed to be used on them. The FDA is now considering tighter controls to prevent such practices.
What does it take to get chickens off antibiotics? According to Perdue Farms, an added dose of the "good bacteria" known as probiotics can help crowd out the harmful microbes that make a chicken sick.
About 27 percent of respiratory tract infections in children are caused by bacteria, a study finds. But doctors prescribe antibiotics for 57 percent, leading to 11 million unneeded prescriptions.