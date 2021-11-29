-
The Ute Indian Museum in Montrose opened a new art exhibit in September featuring the work of Gregg Deal, titled Merciless Indian Savages. It's a…
-
Majority of Colorado students attend school under local mask mandates, but not in Montrose, Delta, or Mesa County22 schools in Mesa County have active…
-
North Fork Valley artist and educator Seth Weber has launched a new project called the Mural Militia. KVNF's Gavin Dahl spoke with him, and teenage…
-
New COVID data shows Mesa and Montrose County with medium rates of infection, Delta and Gunnison County with high rates, and Ouray and San Miguel with…
-
The Grand Junction non-profit Operation Revamp is one of just a handful of organizations in the U.S. that provide healing arts for war veterans. KVNF's…
-
It takes two to dance a pas de deux, but demand for the male half of the duex far outstrips supply. Many schools and ballet programs offer special classes and steep discounts to male students.
-
The North Fork Valley now has a community chorus. KVNF's Laura Palmisano spoke to Stephanie Helleckson, the music director and conductor, of the new vocal…
-
NewscastDisconnect found in wildfire risk assessmentWest Nile cases develop on Western SlopeNorth Fork gains community chorus
-
The Creamery Arts Center in Hotchkiss is closing after nearly a decade of operation in the North Fork Valley.The nonprofit will shut its doors in August.…
-
Aficionados of fine weed describe the effects as if they're talking about vintage wine. But how to know which medicinal or recreational strain to choose? This field guide cuts through the haze.