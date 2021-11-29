as the worm turns

-
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance & Lulu snack on fresh peas and take calls from listeners.Got a question? Email worm@kvnf.org or call during the show!…
Host Jill Spears & gardening gurus Lulu Volckhausen & Lance Swigart discuss how to prepare your garden for winter.
Host Jill Spears welcomes Lance Swigart and Lulu Volkhausen to the Bamboo Room for a lively spring gardening discussion.
Host Jill Spears & 'Gardening Guru' Lance Swigart discuss early spring gardening chores as spring seems to be arriving about 3 weeks early. They also…
KVNF's gardening gurus discuss late fall chores & take calls about storing root crops, etc.
As the harvest season continues, garden tasks shift to fall cleanup & the beginnings of winter prep.Due to a PBKC* error, our copy of this episode is…
Are they yams, or are they sweet potatoes? And why do previously-mild chiles suddenly get hotter?
This episode aired Tuesday, Sept. 16th, 2014.
Host Jill Spears & gardening guru Lance Swigart discuss this week's gardening tips & take calls.
Our regular participants are joined by permaculture expert Wind Clearwater.