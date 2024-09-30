© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Beyond 2024 - Durable Conservation Conference

    KVNF Regional Newscast: October 2, 2024
    Lisa Young
    FEATURE: Last month, High Country News, Paonia Books, and KVNF hosted a panel discussion about Building Durable Conservation in Colorado and the West. It was an intimate evening at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts. KVNF's Brody Wilson has more.
    Durable Conservation Future for the Western Slope
    Brody Wilson
