KVNF Regional Newscast: October 2, 2024

FEATURE: Last month, High Country News, Paonia Books, and KVNF hosted a panel discussion about Building Durable Conservation in Colorado and the West. It was an intimate evening at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts. KVNF's Brody Wilson shares on the listening panel.

TOP STORY: There are two candidates running in Colorado’s House District 58 race.

Kathleen Curry, a Democrat, previously represented Colorado’s House District 61. In late 2009 she left the Democratic party and registered as an Independent. In 2023, she again registered as a Democrat.

Larry Don Suckla, won the Republican primary to represent the party in the HD 58 race. Both candidates spoke about their positions on a variety of issues during a recent forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.