NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 2, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
FEATURE: Last month, High Country News, Paonia Books, and KVNF hosted a panel discussion about Building Durable Conservation in Colorado and the West. It was an intimate evening at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts. KVNF's Brody Wilson shares on the listening panel.

TOP STORY: There are two candidates running in Colorado’s House District 58 race.

Kathleen Curry, a Democrat, previously represented Colorado’s House District 61. In late 2009 she left the Democratic party and registered as an Independent. In 2023, she again registered as a Democrat.

Larry Don Suckla, won the Republican primary to represent the party in the HD 58 race. Both candidates spoke about their positions on a variety of issues during a recent forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.

KVNF Regional Newscast Beyond 2024 - Durable Conservation Conference House District 58
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
