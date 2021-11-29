-
Committee will consider amendments this week, including more money for police body cameras, before sending approved state budget to GovernorRidgway…
-
Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert has asked to carry her gun on Capitol groundsDenver buying body cameras that start recording automatically when…
-
Courts have ruled that civilians have a constitutional right to videotape police encounters in public. But civilians are not allowed to interfere with police activity.
-
An independent monitor's report on the Denver Police Department's use of body-worn cameras found that during a six-month trial run, just one in four use-of-force incidents was actually recorded.
-
The Cedaredge police department started testing body cameras on officers last week. KVNF’s Laura Palmisano spoke with Cedaredge Police Chief Daniel…