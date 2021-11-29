-
You might not expect the little town of Crawford to have a bookstore. With a population under 500, the Chamber of Commerce lists 250 businesses in the town. Recently that number grew to 251. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, the North Fork Community Chorus performs selections from Handel’s Messiah this Saturday night in Paonia and Sunday afternoon in Eckert. Choral program director Stephanie Helleckson talks about the music, the singers, and why they’re dedicating the performances to Dale Soucek.
This week on Local Motion, Paul Paladino and Sara Rinne from the Montrose Library joined Gavin Dahl for a live call-in show to discuss their Big Read…
This week on Local Motion, Gavin Dahl speaks to author Julian Rubinstein. The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save An American…
Colorado lawmakers returned to the state Capitol for a soft opening of the General AssemblyKori Stanton speaks to Learning Council director Alicia…
This week on Local Motion, KVNF's Gavin Dahl speaks with Delta County librarian Sarah Smith and Montrose County librarians Elizabeth Cook and Amy…
Known for its vast selection and knowledgeable sales staff, it's a Denver institution. Now, after 40 years, the store's longtime owner is making preparations to pass the reins to a new generation.
It's Chinatown meets Mad Max in writer Paolo Bacigalupi's new desert dystopia, filled with climate refugees, powerful state border patrols, and secret agents called water knives.
Molly Tanzer's grit-and-ghosts adventure follows a young woman tasked with guiding troubled spirits in a colorfully diverse, alternate-history Wild West, full of talking animals and vampires.