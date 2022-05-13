The Pen and The Sword: The End of Bias

This week on The Pen and The Sword, author Jessica Nordell talks about her deeply-researched new book The End of Bias: A Beginning, The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias. Plus, for Writers on the Range, Tim Lydon asks, How much will a name change change?
This week author Paul Andersen talks about his new book “The Town That Said Hell, No!” Crested Butte Fights a Mine to Save its Soul. Plus, a commentary on affordable housing from Writers on the Range and a spring poem from Kate Redmond to mark the end of National Poetry Month.