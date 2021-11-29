-
The two states in the news over the past week with high-profile mass shootings have taken big steps in recent years to tighten gun laws. Is a focus on open carry or mental health the best way forward?
Progress is being made toward bringing water to thousands of Central Valley residents in underserved communities where wells have run dry. The question is how long this solution will last.
Drought-stricken Central Valley farmers are pointing fingers at the Sacramento Delta, where water still flows reliably. There's more pressure than ever to change a long-standing water rights system.
Colorado State University is surveying farmers and travelers for a study on agritourism.Earlier this year, nearly 800 farmers across Colorado received a…
California is parched. Wells are running dry. Vegetable fields have been left fallow and lawns are dying. Who can we blame? From almonds to politicians to cheap water, here are seven candidates.
Much of the state depends on that snow for its water. In the Central Valley, the nation's most productive farming region, that means another year of fallow fields and emergency water measures.
The quick rise of measles infections in the wake of cases reported among Disneyland visitors underscores how even a small dip in vaccination rates can allow the virus to spread.
More than 67 percent of California is experiencing "extreme drought" or worse. At Southern California's Lake Perris, dry conditions have revealed tractor tires and sunken boats, unseen for decades.
A 6-year-old can't be vaccinated against measles because he is recovering from leukemia. He faces a higher risk because parents at his California school have chosen not to vaccinate their kids.
Millions of deep-water fish die every year because of barotrauma, a condition divers know as "the bends." But scientists say descending devices can help fish survive a trip to the surface.