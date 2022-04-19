© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Canary Committee

    KVNF News Director Gavin Dahl chats with Elena Goldstein, volunteer with The Canary Committee, a group of North Fork residents focused on water conservation education. Plus, Scott Franz reports Colorado lawmakers are unveiling new bills this week to address an increase in people experiencing homelessness.
    KVNF News Director Gavin Dahl chats with Elena Goldstein, volunteer with The Canary Committee, a group of North Fork residents focused on water conservation education. Plus, Scott Franz reports Colorado lawmakers are unveiling new bills this week to address an increase in people experiencing homelessness.