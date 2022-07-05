© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Buy a Raffle Ticket
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 5, 2022

Published July 5, 2022 at 8:10 AM MDT
Lake Mead, NV
Ted Wood
/
Aerial, Lake Mead, NV.

Colorado River water managers are facing a monumental task. Federal officials have given leaders in seven western states a new charge, to commit to an unprecedented amount of conservation and do it before a deadline later this summer. Without major cutbacks in water use the nation’s two largest reservoirs are in danger of reaching critically low levels. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports.

FEATURE (4:07)

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

CANARY COMMITTEE FEATURE (4:06)

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Alex HagerKUNCCanary CommitteeWaterWater Conservation
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl