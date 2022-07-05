KVNF Regional Newscast: July 5, 2022

Colorado River water managers are facing a monumental task. Federal officials have given leaders in seven western states a new charge, to commit to an unprecedented amount of conservation and do it before a deadline later this summer. Without major cutbacks in water use the nation’s two largest reservoirs are in danger of reaching critically low levels. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports.

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

