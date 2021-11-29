© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

cats

  • Hard to resist. But if they're marijuana edibles, not such a treat.
    NEWS
    When Pets Do Pot: A High That's Not So Mighty
    Angus Chen
    ,
    The rise of legal marijuana seems to be fueling a spike in the number of pets that become unhappily high off of pilfered treats. The dose is rarely fatal, but it can be a buzzkill.